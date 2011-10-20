* Attributable production falls 12 pct vs Q3 2010

* On track to meet 2011 output target of 22.5 mln ounces (Adds detail, background)

LONDON Oct 20 Latin American precious metals group Hochschild Mining said on Thursday that third-quarter production fell 12 percent from last year, although it kept its full-year target.

The company produced 5.8 million silver equivalent ounces in the third quarter, comprising 3.8 million ounces of silver and 33,500 ounces of gold, down from 6.6 million ounces a year earlier.

Hochschild added it was on track to achieve its 2011 production target of 22.5 million silver equivalent ounces.

The company also benefited from increases in silver prices and gold , and received average prices of $1,762 an ounce for gold and $36.76 an ounce for silver, after commercial discounts, for the quarter.

"Our strong cash balance puts us in an enviable position in a volatile economic environment," Chief Executive Officer Ignacio Bustamante said in a statement.

Shares in Hochschild closed at 455.3 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at 1.5 billion pounds ($2.37 billion). ($1 = 0.632 British Pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair and Michelle Martin; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)