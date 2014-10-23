INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
Oct 23 Hochschild Mining Plc :
* Q3 2014 production of 4.8 million attributable silver equivalent ounces
* Q3 ytd production of 16.7 million attributable silver equivalent ounces
* On track to achieve 2014 production target of 21.0 million attributable silver equivalent ounces
* 2015 production target of 6-7 million silver equivalent ounces remains in place
* Approximately $270 million of savings already achieved
* Further savings of approximately $50 million identified for 2015
* Total cash of approximately $180 million as at 30 september 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.