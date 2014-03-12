LONDON, March 12 Latin American mining company
Hochschild said on Wednesday it has scrapped dividend
payments after full-year core earnings fell by half on the back
of declining precious metals prices.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell 49 percent to $195.5 million last
year, while revenue dropped by 24 percent year on year to $622.2
million.
The miner, whose Peruvian projects provide the bulk of its
output, said it had reduced production costs by $48 million and
exploration costs by $25 million in a bid to stem losses from
lower commodity prices.
The London-listed company said it would suspend dividend
payments until its financial situation improves.
"The Board proposes to not reinstate the dividend until the
company's cash position improves," said chairman Eduardo
Hochschild in a statement.