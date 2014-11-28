(In seventh paragraph, corrects to say that 2015 output target
is above, not below, production forecast for 2014)
Nov 28 Silver miner Hochschild Mining Plc
said it would cut production and spending at two mines
in southern Peru in 2015 as a way to stay profitable at a time
of weak metal prices.
The sharp drop in bullion prices last year hit miners hard,
putting stress on balance sheets and forcing many to cut costs.
Hochschild responded by halting dividend payments, slashing
directors' salaries and cutting costs at its mines - measures
that have helped it save more than $270 million this year.
Silver, which fell 36 percent in 2013, has lost
another 16.5 percent since the start of the year, while gold
has fallen a further 1.1 percent after tumbling 28
percent last year.
Hochschild said on Friday it now expected to produce a total
of 24 million silver equivalent ounces next year after reducing
plant throughput at its Arcata and Pallancata underground mines
to 1,500 tonnes and 1,800 tonnes per day respectively.
Arcata currently handles 1,750 tonnes per day and Pallancata
3,000 tonnes. Throughput at the San Jose mine in Argentina will
continue at its current level, Hochschild said.
The new production target is still above the 21 million
silver equivalent ounces that the company plans to produce this
year. Output in 2015 will be boosted by the 6-7 million ounces
that the new Inmaculada mine in Peru is expected to contribute.
Inmaculada is due to start production at the end of this
year.
Hochschild's shares were down 2.8 percent at 95 pence at
1047 GMT on Friday. Up to Thursday, the shares had lost 31
percent since the start of the year.
The company said it would focus on mining in more accessible
areas at Arcata and Pallancata, which would require less capital
expenditure.
Hochschild has already been affected by lower ore grades at
Pallancata and a two-week strike at Arcata in the third quarter
ended Sept. 30.
The company did not provide a target for cost savings in
2015 but said it expected all-in sustaining costs of $15-$16 per
ounce in 2015, compared with the 2014 target of $18.30.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)