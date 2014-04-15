BRIEF-Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
LONDON, April 15 Gold and silver producer Hochschild Mining posted a rise in first-quarter production and said it was on track to hit its output target for the year while it continues to cut costs.
The Lima-based company produced 5.9 million ounces of attributable silver equivalent, up from 4.7 million ounces in the same period a year ago.
The miner said it was on track to achieve its 2014 production target of 21 million ounces.
Hochschild, whose Peruvian projects provide the bulk of its output, is focusing on cutting costs after being hit hard by a tumble in precious metals prices last year.
It said it has already achieved $145 million in savings out of the $200 million it is targeting.
The miner also said it was on track to start producing at its Inmaculada gold and silver project in Peru in the last quarter of this year. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Goodman)
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7