Oct 23 Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining
Plc kept its production target of 21 million silver
equivalent ounces for this year despite posting a fall in
third-quarter production.
The Latin American company, which has been slashing costs as
precious metal prices remain weak, said it had identified
further cost savings of about $50 million for 2015. Hochschild
has already achieved about $270 million of cost savings this
year.
Attributable production dropped to 4.8 million silver
equivalent ounces in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 6.3
million ounces a year earlier, as the company shut its ageing
Ares mine in Peru.
Hochschild gets the bulk of its production from underground
mines in southern Peru and has operations in Argentina as well.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)