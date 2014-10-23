* Q3 attributable production 4.8 mln silver equiv ounces
* Keeps FY production target of 21 mln silver equiv ounces
* Sees further cost savings next year
* Shares fall as much as 3.6 pct
By Esha Vaish
Oct 23 Peruvian precious metals miner Hochschild
posted a decline in third-quarter production, hit by
lower grades at its Pallancata mine and a two-week strike at its
Arcata asset, but said was it was still on track to reach its
annual target.
The company, which gets the bulk of its production from
underground mines in southern Peru, said attributable production
dropped to 4.8 million silver equivalent ounces in the three
months ended Sept. 30, from 6.3 million silver equivalent ounces
a year earlier.
However, thanks to strong output in the first half,
Hochschild kept its production target of 21 million silver
equivalent ounces for the year.
"Everybody was thinking that they're going to beat their
numbers quite strongly for the year, and it doesn't look like
it's going to be quite so strong," Numis Securities analyst
Cailey Barker told Reuters.
Analysts on average are expecting full-year EBITDA of $155.9
million, on revenue of $516.18 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Last year, a sudden and sharp drop in bullion prices to
their lowest in a decade knocked miners cold, putting their
balance sheets under stress and forcing many of them to slash
costs to limit the damage.
Hochschild responded by halting dividend payments, slashing
directors' salaries and cutting costs at its mines -- measures
that ultimately helped it exceed its target of saving $200
million this year.
The company, which also operates in Argentina, said on
Thursday it had already saved about $270 million so far this
year and expected all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent
ounce to fall by 0-5 percent. Further cost savings of about $50
million has been identified for 2015, said Hochschild.
Barker said given the weakness in prices, the company's 2015
savings needed to be close to the 2014 amount, although it would
be a "tall order for them".
Silver, which lost 36 percent in value in 2013, has
fallen yet another 8 percent since the beginning of the year.
Gold has risen 2.9 percent, barely denting the impact of
the 28 percent tumble it took last year.
"They're still under water at these prices ... It's all
predicated on Inmaculada coming in and what sort of costs that
will eventually come out with," analyst Barker said.
Although Hochschild had expected its Inmaculada project in
southern Peru to be commissioned at the end of the year,
analysts at Barclays said the company was still a "bit behind"
on plant construction.
"It appears first production will probably be slightly
delayed compared to the original (plan of) Q4 2014," Barclays
analysts said, but kept their price target of 163 pence on
Hochschild stock.
The company's shares, which have been trading near their
lowest in more than five years, closed down more than 3 percent.
They have shed 13 percent in value since the start of the year.
