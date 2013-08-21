LONDON Aug 21 Latin American miner Hochschild suspended its interim dividend in the latest cost-cutting move by the company, after falling precious metal prices hit its half-year profits by 46 percent.

The temporary halt to the payout follows the company's decision in July to reduce the size of its board and cut directors' salaries as precious metals endured their steepest drops in a generation.

The company posted core adjusted earnings (EBITDA) of $90.4 million in the six months to June 30, compared to $168.4 million in the year-earlier period.

"In light of the very difficult financial results caused by the precious metals price falls, the board has decided not to pay an interim dividend," the company's chairman Eduardo Hochschild said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company also deepened its cost-cutting plan on Wednesday, lowering its capital expenditure by $30 million to $150 million, and slashing $27 million off its exploration budget and reducing administration expenses by $20 million.

It said it had also made a "significant number" of its staff redundant.

Gold prices have fallen more than 20 percent so far this year, while silver has seen even steeper declines, putting Hochschild and other miners under intense pressure to cut costs.

Output was on track to meet the company's target of 20 million attributable silver equivalent ounces, the company said, adding that it would take an impairment charge of $59.1 million.

Immaculada, a significant new growth project, was on schedule to start producing in the second half of next year, Hochschild added.

Shares in Hochschild, which have fallen 45 percent in the last six months, closed at 225.4 pence on Tuesday, valuing the company at around 787 million pounds ($1.23 billion).