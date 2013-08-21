LONDON Aug 21 Latin American miner Hochschild suspended its interim dividend after falls in the prices of precious metals hit its half-year profits by 46 percent.

"In light of the very difficult financial results caused by the precious metals price falls, the Board has decided not to pay an interim dividend," the company's chairman Eduardo Hochschild said in a statement on Wednesday.

The suspension of the dividend is the company's latest move in the battle against falling silver and gold prices after it reduced the size of its board and cut directors' salaries in July.

The company posted core adjusted earnings (EBITDA) of $90.4 million in the six months to June 30, compared to $168.4 million in the year-earlier period.