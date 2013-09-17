AREQUIPA, Sept 17 Latin American miner Hochschild expects new projects in Peru to boost its silver production 50 percent by the end of 2014 from current annual output of 20 million ounces, the company said on Tuesday.

The company's chief executive, Ignacio Bustamante, said two new projects - Inmaculada and Crespo in Peru's southern Andes - will increase its production of silver at the end of next year.

"We have two advanced projects in Peru ... whose contribution is going to mean increasing out production of silver by 50 percent, and both projects are programmed to start at the end of 2014," Bustamante said at a mining conference in Peru.

Hochschild produces gold and silver from mines in Peru, Argentina and Mexico.