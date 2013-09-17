AREQUIPA, Sept 17 Latin American miner
Hochschild expects new projects in Peru to boost its
silver production 50 percent by the end of 2014 from current
annual output of 20 million ounces, the company said on Tuesday.
The company's chief executive, Ignacio Bustamante, said two
new projects - Inmaculada and Crespo in Peru's southern Andes -
will increase its production of silver at the end of next year.
"We have two advanced projects in Peru ... whose
contribution is going to mean increasing out production of
silver by 50 percent, and both projects are programmed to start
at the end of 2014," Bustamante said at a mining conference in
Peru.
Hochschild produces gold and silver from mines in Peru,
Argentina and Mexico.