Oct 2 Hochschild Mining PLC :
* Pallancata and Inmaculada minorities acquisition
* Proposed acquisition of IMZ's 40% stake in the Pallancata
mine and Inmaculada advanced project for a total value of
approximately $280 million
* Equity placing of between 4.99% - 9.99% of Hochschild's
outstanding share capital
* $340 million acquisition bridge financing facility arranged
* Crespo project to be deferred to focus capex spend on
inmaculada project
