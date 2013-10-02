Oct 2 Hochschild Mining PLC : * Pallancata and Inmaculada minorities acquisition * Proposed acquisition of IMZ's 40% stake in the Pallancata mine and Inmaculada advanced project for a total value of approximately $280 million * Equity placing of between 4.99% - 9.99% of Hochschild's outstanding share capital * $340 million acquisition bridge financing facility arranged * Crespo project to be deferred to focus capex spend on inmaculada project * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here