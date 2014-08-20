Aug 20 Hochschild Mining Plc :
* H1 pretax profit from continuing operations 9.1 million
usd versus 10.3 million usd year ago
* H1 revenue of $282.0 million (h1 2013: $308.6 million)
* H1 adjusted ebitda of $94.3 million (H1 2013: $90.4
million)
* H1 EPS of $(0.01) (h1 2013: $(0.10))
* H1 profit before tax of $9.1 million (H1 2013: $(10.3
million))
* H1 Inmaculada plant set to commence commissioning at end
of 2014
* H1 2014 production target of 21.0 million attributable
silver equivalent ounces on track
* Current level of capital expenditure required by
Inmaculada project restricts potential to pay an interim
dividend
* 0-5% reduction in all-in sustaining costs expected for
2014 versus 2013
