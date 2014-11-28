Nov 28 Hochschild Mining Plc :
* Core operation mine plans revised to deliver profitable
ounces in lower precious metal price environment
* On track to exceed 2014 production target of 21.0 million
attributable silver equivalent ounces
* All-In sustaining costs expected to be $15-16 per silver
equivalent ounce in 2015
* 2015 attributable production target of 24.0 million silver
equivalent ounces
* Further cost efficiencies have been targeted to reduce
operating expenditure and ensure that all company's mines can
deliver profitable ounces in 2015
* Production target for 2015 from three current operations
plus Inmaculada project (expected to deliver 6-7 million silver
equivalent ounces) is 24 million silver equivalent ounces
