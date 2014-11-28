Nov 28 Hochschild Mining Plc :

* Core operation mine plans revised to deliver profitable ounces in lower precious metal price environment

* On track to exceed 2014 production target of 21.0 million attributable silver equivalent ounces

* All-In sustaining costs expected to be $15-16 per silver equivalent ounce in 2015

* 2015 attributable production target of 24.0 million silver equivalent ounces

* Further cost efficiencies have been targeted to reduce operating expenditure and ensure that all company's mines can deliver profitable ounces in 2015

* Production target for 2015 from three current operations plus Inmaculada project (expected to deliver 6-7 million silver equivalent ounces) is 24 million silver equivalent ounces