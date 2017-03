Dec 10 Hochschild Mining Plc

* Changes to chairman's role and, as part of its on-going cost cutting programme, further reductions in board remuneration

* Eduardo Hochschild will become non-executive chairman of company with effect from Jan. 1 2015

* With effect from that same date, fees of non-executive directors will be further reduced by approximately 30%

* Roberto Dañino, deputy chairman, has waived fee payable to him as special adviser to group