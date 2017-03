LONDON May 14 Hochschild Mining PLC : * Hochschild CEO comments on cashflow optimisation action plan * 2013 exploration budget revised by 29% to $55M * 2013 production target maintained at 20.0 million attributable silver

equivalent ounces * Sustaining capital expenditure at main operations now expected to be

approximately $160M * Unit cost increases in Peru now expected at 10-15% for 2013 (previously

15-20% increase) * Unit cost increase in Argentina maintained at 10-15% for 2013