BRIEF-Russia's Lenta plans to double selling space by end-2020
* To open about 50 new supermarkets and add new regions, starting with Novosibirsk;
LONDON Nov 23 Hochschild Mining PLC : * Expects to receive final mill construction permits for inmaculada and crespo
projects in H2 of 2013 * Now expects commissioning for both projects' mills now scheduled for the
second half of 2014. * Revised total capital expenditure estimate for inmaculada is expected to be
approximately $350 million
* New CEO says not right time for big M&A (Adds fresh CEO, analyst comments, shares)
MOSCOW, Feb 16 Russian food retailer Lenta reported a 9 percent rise in annual net profit on Thursday but warned a slower second half pointed to further margin pressure in 2017 as consumers' budgets remain tight.