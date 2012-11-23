LONDON Nov 23 Latin American precious metals firm Hochschild Mining said the start of production at its Inmaculada and Crespo projects in Peru would be delayed and now expects the commissioning for both projects' mills in the second half of 2014.

"Changes were made by the Peruvian government to the submission requirements for construction permit applications which, together with the number of industry applications being processed, will lead to a longer than anticipated permitting process," Hochschild said in a statement.

Production at both projects had been expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2013. Inmaculada and Crespo are seen as key projects for the miner as they are expected to deliver a 50 percent increase in its production.

Hochschild said it now expects to receive the final mill construction permits for Inmaculada and Crespo in the second half of 2013.

The total capital expenditure for Inmaculada is now estimated to be about $350 million, it said, adding that the strengthening of the Peruvian Sol was expected to add a further $20 million to its costs.

The company maintained its capital expenditure estimate at about $110 million for the Crespo project, despite the permitting delays.