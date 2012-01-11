(Adds details, background)

LONDON Jan 11 Hochschild Mining said on Wednesday its Inmaculada and Crespo projects in Peru were on track to start production in the fourth quarter of 2013 after it completed feasibility studies for both, paving the way for an output boost.

Inmaculada and Crespo, in Hochschild's southern Peru cluster of assets, will have combined average attributable production of around 10 million silver equivalent ounces per year, Hochschild said.

"I am delighted that Hochschild has taken the next key steps in the development of our project pipeline and is now set to increase production from 2014 by almost 50 percent," CEO Ignacio Bustamante said in a statement.

Inmaculada, 60 percent owned by Hochschild, will now start construction with an initial capital expenditure of $315 million for a 3,500 tonne per day underground operation. The miner said the cost per tonne would be in line with its Pallancata operation.

Hochschild also said it had decided to delay the feasibility study for its third major new project, Azuca, and would instead continue exploration work in 2012 to explore new higher grade areas.