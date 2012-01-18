* FY production of 22.6 mln silver equivalent ounces vs 22.5 mln target

* Targets 2012 output of 20 mln silver equivalent ounces

* Says to spend $90 mln on exploration in 2012 (Adds detail)

LONDON, Jan 18 Latin American precious metals group Hochschild Mining posted 2011 production in line with its guidance and said it planned to spend more on exploration to ensure future growth as it forecast a jump in costs.

The company said on Wednesday it produced 22.6 million silver equivalent ounces in the full-year, marginally ahead of its production target of 22.5 million.

It set a production target of 20 million silver equivalent ounces for 2012, lower than last year due to declining output from its Ares mine in Peru. Production from other core projects would be stable, the company added.

Hochschild said it will spend 29 percent more exploring for new resources in 2012 than in the previous year, earmarking $90 million for new drilling at 26 different projects in Peru, Argentina and Mexico.

"We continue to believe that exploration is our main source of profitable growth for the long term. Our $90 million exploration budget is the largest in the company's history," Chief Executive Ignacio Bustamante said in a statement.

Production costs in Peru and Argentina will rise in 2012 by as much as 15 percent, and between 25 and 30 percent respectively, primarily fuelled by local industry inflation, Hochschild predicted.

Output in the three months to Dec. 31 2011 was 5.7 million silver equivalent ounces, comprising 3.8 million ounces of silver and 30.5 thousand ounces of gold, the company added.

Shares in Hochschild, which have risen 12 percent in the last month, closed at 450 pence on Tuesday, valuing the firm at about 1.5 billion pounds ($2.30 billion). (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Paul Sandle)