DUBLIN May 14 Latin American precious metal group Hochschild said a plan to cut costs at its mine in Peru would help push down its forecast for inflation this year by around 10 percent, and it would also slash its exploration budget.

Silver and gold prices have fallen so far this year, prompting the company in April to say that it would try to cut costs and review discretionary spend.

The company said on Tuesday that it now expected inflation of between 10 to 15 percent in Peru, lower than the 15 to 20 percent it had guided in January, after it identified savings through negotiations with equipment suppliers and by altering its mine development budget.

Hochschild also said that it would spend 29 percent less on exploration this year, reducing its budget for looking for new reserves and projects to $55 million.

The miner said that its full-year production target of 20 million attributable silver equivalent ounces for 2013 was unchanged.

Spot silver prices have fallen about 16 percent to $23.65 since March 28, and miners around the world are under pressure to cut costs as they contend with volatile commodity prices, rising wages, labor unrest and lower-grade ores.