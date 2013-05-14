DUBLIN May 14 Latin American precious metal
group Hochschild said a plan to cut costs at its mine
in Peru would help push down its forecast for inflation this
year by around 10 percent, and it would also slash its
exploration budget.
Silver and gold prices have fallen so far this year,
prompting the company in April to say that it would try to cut
costs and review discretionary spend.
The company said on Tuesday that it now expected inflation
of between 10 to 15 percent in Peru, lower than the 15 to 20
percent it had guided in January, after it identified savings
through negotiations with equipment suppliers and by altering
its mine development budget.
Hochschild also said that it would spend 29 percent less on
exploration this year, reducing its budget for looking for new
reserves and projects to $55 million.
The miner said that its full-year production target of 20
million attributable silver equivalent ounces for 2013 was
unchanged.
Spot silver prices have fallen about 16 percent to
$23.65 since March 28, and miners around the world are under
pressure to cut costs as they contend with volatile commodity
prices, rising wages, labor unrest and lower-grade ores.