LONDON Oct 16 Latin American miner Hochschild
said it was on track to meet its 2013 output target and
was making progress with a plan to cut costs after falling
precious metals prices hit profits in the first half.
Hochschild, which has projects in Argentina and Chile but
whose Peruvian mines provide the bulk of its production, said it
produced 5.4 million silver equivalent ounces in the three
months to Sept. 30, putting it on track to achieve its 2013
target of 20 million ounces.
The company's half-year profits fell 46 percent on a rout in
the silver price, currently trading around 35 percent below
where it was last year, prompting Hochschild and other miners to
focus on costs.
The Lima-based company has over the last three months
introduced several cost cutting plans including a temporary halt
to its dividend, reductions to directors' salaries and slashing
its exploration budget.
"Hochschild's cashflow optimisation programme continues
apace and I am confident that we will be able to demonstrate
significant savings at our full year results early in 2014,"
Chief Executive Ignacio Bustamante said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Hochschild earlier in October raised $72.8 million in an
equity placing to acquire its partner in two of its Peruvian
projects.