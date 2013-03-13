LONDON, March 13 Latin American precious metals group Hochschild Mining posted a 32 percent drop in 2012 profit on Wednesday as the impact of a lower silver price, a fall in production and higher costs bit into its bottom line.

Adjusted full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at the miner came in at $385 million, ahead of a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus forecast of $352 million from a poll of nine analysts.

Hochschild, which produces silver and gold from mines in Peru and Argentina, said a fall of 10 percent in the average silver price it received offset a smaller rise in the gold price, cutting profit.

In tune with many of the miners posting 2012 results, including London-listed Mexican silver producer Fresnillo on Tuesday, Hochschild also said rising costs were crunching profits.

Costs at its Peruvian operations jumped 17 percent in 2012 while in Argentina they were 12 percent higher, and the company guided that for this year it expects inflation of around 15 percent to 20 percent in Peru and 10 percent to 15 percent in Argentina.

Hochschild in January posted 2012 production of 20.3 million silver equivalent ounces, in line with its target but lower than in 2011 due to declining output from its Ares mine in Peru, and set a production target of 20 million silver equivalent ounces for 2013.

Output is set to rise by 50 percent when two new projects, Inmaculada and Crespo, start producing. They are scheduled to be commissioned in the second half of 2014, Hochschild said.

Shares in Hochschild, which have slumped 21 percent in the last month, closed at 346.6 pence on Tuesday, valuing the company at 1.17 billion pounds ($1.74 billion).