* 2014 underlying net profit up 46 pct to 252 mln eur
* Sees 2015 underlying net profit at 220-260 mln eur
* Increases dividend to 1.90 eur per share
* Shares jump up to 5 percent
By Georgina Prodhan and Kirsti Knolle
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 German construction group
Hochtief targeted a jump of up to 37 percent in
underlying net profit for the coming year as a restructuring
programme under new Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes
takes hold, pushing its shares higher.
Hochtief, controlled by Spain's ACS, said 2014
underlying net profit rose 46 percent to 252 million euros
($286 million), beating its own guidance and the average
estimate of 239 million euros in a Reuters poll.
It said it would raise its dividend to 1.90 euros per share
including a special dividend of 20 cents, up from 1.50 euros for
2013.
Hochtief shares jumped as much as 5 percent to 71.54 euros,
their highest level in nearly four years, making them the top
gainer in a flat German midcap index MDAX. The shares
were 4.6 percent higher at 0856 GMT.
"The attractive dividend yield of 2.8 percent and the
current share buy-back programme should support the share price
performance," Bankhaus Lampe analyst Marc Gabriel said in a note
to clients, reiterating his "buy" recommendations on the shares.
Hochtief decided in October to buy back about 10 percent of
its share capital by end of this year.
"We have substantially strengthened the balance sheet and
enhanced earnings quality, thus creating the basis for a
sustained improvement of returns," Verdes said, adding that
current margins were not sufficient.
Free operational cash flow rose to 322 million euros last
year, from negative 214 million a year earlier, giving Hochtief
a net cash position (421 million euros) for the first time since
2010, helped by 1.1 billion euros from Australian disposals.
External sales rose 1 percent on a like-for-like basis to
22.1 billion euros, while new orders were up 1 percent at 21.5
billion.
"Sales seem to be far below and adjusted earnings clearly
better than expected on first glance," brokerage Alpha wrote,
noting the difficulty of making comparisons as Hochtief adjusted
its results for several portfolio changes.
Australian construction firm Leighton Holdings, of
which Hochtief owns 70 percent, said earlier this month that its
2014 net profit rose 33 percent to A$676 million ($534 million)
and forecast between A$450 and A$520 million this year.
