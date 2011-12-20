DUESSELDORF, Germany Dec 20 German builder Hochtief AG remains intent on selling its airport holdings and is targeting a "sensible price," a supervisory board source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Hochtief was under no time pressure in the talks, having recently refreshed its financing, but financial market turbulence was making financing for potential buyers more problematic, dragging out the sales process, the source said.

A Hochtief spokesman said the company still aims to sell its airport holdings in 2011 or 2012 and is holding "intensive talks" with potential buyers. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Jonathan Gould)