DUESSELDORF, Germany Nov 22 Hochtief AG
is still in talks with more than one bidder for its
airports business, a spokesman for the German builder said,
denying a report in a Spanish newspaper.
Expansion earlier reported, without citing sources, that
China's fourth-largest airline group HNA is in exclusive talks
with Hochtief, majority owned by Spain's ACS to acquire
its stakes in six airports, for which it could pay 1 billion
euros ($1.35 billion).
Sources have told Reuters that HNA Group, the parent of
China's Hainan Airlines, and France's Vinci
are contenders for the unit, both with offers of
almost 1.5 billion euros.
Hochtief Chief Executive Frank Stieler told journalists last
week that there was still more than one bidder.
($1 = 0.7425 euros)
