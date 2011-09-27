FRANKFURT, Sept 27 German builder Hochtief
, majority owned by Spanish peer ACS , is in
final negotiations to shed its airport unit and expects to sell
the division in coming weeks, Chief Executive Frank Stieler said
on Tuesday.
"We are holding final talks and will be signing (the sale
contract) in the next couple of weeks," Stieler said, without
providing more details.
HNA Group, the parent of China's Hainan Airlines
and France's Vinci remain contenders, each with offers
of almost 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion), two people familiar
with the procedure told Reuters earlier this
month.
A consortium of Germany's Fraport FRAG.DE and Deutsche
Bank's DBKGn.DE fund management arm RREEF had previously dropped
out of the bidding race for the airport unit, leaving only two
contenders.
Hochtief had said before that it had received "strong
offers" and that it was happy with the bidding process.
(Reporting By Sabine Wollrab; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach)