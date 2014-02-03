FRANKFURT Feb 3 Hochtief, the German
builder controlled by Spanish group ACS, said it agreed
to sell its stake in property firm Aurelis and was looking at
options for its remaining real estate business.
It said in a statement on Monday that it sold 43 percent of
Aurelis to an investor consortium led by private equity firm
Grove International Partners LLP, while the remaining 7 percent
it held went to an independent investor.
It said the sale price was close to the book value as of
end-November, without providing further details.
Sources had told Reuters last month that Hochtief has
received bids for Aurelis and that any deal on the company could
be worth 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion).
($1 = 0.7415 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)