FRANKFURT Aug 17 Spanish builder ACS plans to increase its stake in Hochtief further, the chief executive of the German construction group said on Wednesday.

"ACS has announced it wants to buy more shares in the coming months in order to take its own stake above 50 percent," Hochtief CEO Frank Stieler said, according to the text of a speech.

ACS, which commenced its bid for control of Germany's largest builder in September 2010, currently controls around 50.16 percent of the shares in Hochtief. This includes a 4.46 percent holding owned by Hochtief itself.

Earlier, the group beat forecasts for second-quarter pretax earnings thanks to a rise in new orders. (Reporting by Josie Cox; Writing by Victoria Bryan)