UPDATE 1-Noble Group swings to small profit in 2016, cuts debt
* Some units operated below potential due to capital constraints
FRANKFURT Nov 17 Hochtief said Marcelino Fernandez Verdes of majority shareholder ACS is set to replace Frank Stieler as chief executive of the German builder, a sign of that the Spanish parent company is seeking tighter control.
Hochtief said on Saturday Stieler agreed to step down, pending the approval of his resignation by the supervisory board on Tuesday, Nov. 20.
"Furthermore, conversations on the election of Mr. Marcelino Fernandez Verdes as new Chairman of the Executive Board of Hochtief (CEO) ... are ongoing," the company said in a statement.
The company said that Hochtief's supervisory board chairman Manfred Wennemer plans to resign for personal reasons on Dec. 31, without saying who would replace him.
ACS declined to comment.
CEO-designate Verdes joined the German group's executive board in April, having previously represented ACS on Hochtief's supervisory board for five years.
ACS secured a stake of more than 50 percent in Hochtief last year to become less dependent on its Spanish home market.
But the new subsidiary, which also provides industrial services, surprised with costly mishaps at risky construction projects and was hit by profit warnings at its Australian unit Leighton.
Business has recently perked up and Hochtief posted higher than expected third-quarter earnings and raised expectations for orders and sales on Asia and the United States.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Martin Zwiebelberg. Additional reporting by Sonya Dowsett. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Some units operated below potential due to capital constraints
SEVASTOPOL, Crimea, Feb 27 The Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich left the port of Sevastopol in Crimea on Monday for the Mediterranean where it will join the country's naval forces deployed near the Syrian coast, a Russian source told Reuters.
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Noble Group Ltd reported a full year profit of $8.7 million in the year ending December 2016 versus a huge loss in the previous year when the Singapore-listed commodities trader restructured its business operations.