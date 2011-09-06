* Bids seen at more than 1.3 bln eur - sources

* Vinci, HNA, Fraport-RREEF still in running

* Hochtief declines to comment

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Hochtief can expect to receive more than 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion) from the sale of its airport interests, with three bidders left in the running, several people familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.

French construction group Vinci , China's HNA and a consortium of airport operator Fraport and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) fund RREEF are all offering about the same amount, two sources said.

A consortium comprising Allianz and London Gatwick airport owner Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is no longer in the running, they said.

Hochtief declined to comment on the matter.

The assets up for grabs include Hochtief's stakes in airports in Athens, Budapest, the German cities of Duesseldorf and Hamburg, as well as Sydney and Tirana.

Frankfurt airport operator Fraport, which is also eyeing a bid for Spain's Madrid and Barcelona airports, is only interested in the international portfolio, with RREEF agreeing to take on Duesseldorf and Hamburg to avoid competition problems.

Whether Hochtief can achieve the book value of the assets of 1.6 billion euros remains to be seen, said one of the sources.

The sale talks will now continue, with the field of bidders to be further reduced in the coming weeks. The current turmoil on stock markets means the process is unlikely to be quick, one of the people familiar with the bidding said. ($1 = 0.709 Euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Philipp Halstrick and Gregory Roumeliotis; Writing by Victoria Bryan)