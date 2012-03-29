LONDON, March 29 (IFR) - The recent EUR500m five-year bond issued by unrated Hochtief came under pressure on Thursday, after the group cut its earnings outlook for the second time in as many months.

By 0830 GMT, the 5.50% March 2017 bond, issued last Monday via bookrunner BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, ING and UniCredit, was quoted 34bp wider at swaps +382bp, or 42.5bp wider since this time last week, according to Tradeweb. It did recover somewhat however, to trade at mid-swaps +367bp bid by 09:30 GMT, consistent with Hochtief's share price which had also climbed back up to EUR48.79, from its earlier low of EUR47.60 or down over 2% in pre-market trade.

Hochtief, controlled by Spanish builder ACS, said on Thursday it now expects 2012 profit before tax to be slightly less than EUR550m, and that 2012 net profit would come in at just under EUR180m.

It had previously predicted a pre-tax profit slightly below the 2010 record level of EUR757m, and net profit slightly below EUR288m.

The move came about an hour after its subsidiary Leighton slashed its full-year forecast for underlying net profit by a third to between AUD400m and AUD450m, on slow progress at its two biggest projects.

Hochtief had just last month scrapped its 2013 profit goal as weak economic growth hit construction orders in the US.

"This is clearly disappointing for the credit as management had previously said that the projects were now under control and nearing completion," ING Credit strategist Jeroen van den Broek wrote in a note.

"Having said this it is not disastrous in our opinion," he noted, adding that beyond some problematic projects, the company's operating business remains sound with a large order backlog and leverage reasonably low.

Meanwhile, a second banker, who had been involved in the bond offering, said that the brief reaction of the market had been a result of the general volatility. "It was too brief and not substantial enough to read into," he said.

(Reporting By Josie Cox)