* Order backlog, sales to match 2011 levels
* Previously predicted order backlog, sales to decline
* Q3 pretax profit 279.5 mln eur vs poll 268 mln
* Reiterates 2012 earnings targets
* Shares strongest riser on MDAX, up 6 pct
By Peter Dinkloh
FRANKFURT, Nov 7 Hochtief AG, a German
construction and industrial services provider, posted higher
than expected third-quarter earnings and raised expectations for
orders and sales on Asia and the United States.
Its order backlog and sales this year will match 2011
levels, and not fall as previously predicted, helped by its
construction business in the United States and its building and
mining operations in Australia, the company, controlled by
Spain's ACS, said on Wednesday.
"The order backlog is a bomb," said Bankhaus Lampe analyst
Marc Gabriel. "Business in Asia is good, in the Americas
extremely good and Europe can at least make up for some
disasters of the past."
The Essen-based company had in the past repeatedly surprised
with costly mishaps at its risky construction projects and
continues to struggle with a concert hall in Hamburg, which
analysts have said puts it in danger of missing its full-year
profit forecast.
But Hochtief is hoping that the sale of its stake in a
Chilean toll road will help offset yet unspecified provisions
made on the Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall.
The order backlog rose 13 percent to 50.4 billion euros, one
of the highest order backlogs Hochtief ever recorded.
Profit before tax in the three months through September
dropped to 279.5 million euros ($357.8 million), a smaller
decline than expected in a Reuters poll, where analysts on
average forecast 268 million euros.
TOP GAINER
The stock rose 6 percent by 1007 GMT, making it the biggest
gainer on the MDAX index of medium-sized companies,
which advanced 0.4 percent, and on the STOXX Europe 600
Construction & Materials index, which climbed 0.5
percent.
"The share price reaction shows that trust that Hochtief can
deliver results is coming back," Gabriel said.
The sale of the Chilean toll road, leading to an undisclosed
book gain, was the main reason for a pretax profit of 3.3
million euros in the Europe division, while two of the four
units of the division were loss making.
The Chilean project is booked in the Europe division as it
operates public-private infrastructure projects.
Earnings in the Americas rose 2.4 percent.
The Asia-Pacific division benefited from global demand for
raw materials, the most important exports from Australia, where
Hochtief controls Leighton, which had reported earnings
on Oct. 30.
Hochtief raised earnings expectations at the division.
The company said it still expects 2012 pretax profit of
just under 550 million euros and consolidated net profit of just
under 180 million. It reiterated that these targets will be
"much more challenging" to meet.
($1 = 0.7812 euros)
