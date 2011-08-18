* Fraport, Deutsche Bank fund made bid for Concessions stake

* Fraport CEO says only wants international portfolio

(Adds detail, background)

FRANKFURT, Aug 18 Frankfurt airport operator Fraport (FRAG.DE) has made a joint bid with a Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) fund to buy a stake in Hochtief's (HOTG.DE) Concessions unit, Fraport's chief executive said on Thursday.

Fraport is only interested in the international portfolio of the Concessions unit and not in stakes in airports in Duesseldorf or Hamburg, Stefan Schulte told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

The Concessions business, which comprises airports as well as the construction of roads, schools and hospitals, generated only a fraction of Hochtief's quarterly revenues but all of its pretax profit.

Hochtief -- earlier this year embroiled in a losing takeover battle with Spanish predator ACS (ACS.MC) -- has said it wanted to divest Concessions gradually starting with the airports business, as it focuses on the services and maintenance sector. [ID:nFAB016082]

HNA Group, the parent of China's fourth-largest airline Hainan Airlines Co Ltd (600221.SS), also joined the fray in bidding for Hochtief's airports business. [ID:nL3E7J929R]

(Reporting by Peter Maushagen, Writing by Jonathan Gould)