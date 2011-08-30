BRUSSELS Aug 30 German construction firm Hochtief and Belgium's GeoSea secured EU approval on Tuesday to take joint control of a venture servicing offshore facilities such as wind farms.

Hochtief is currently the sole owner of the venture, Beluga Hochtief Offshore.

The European Commission said in a statement that the deal did not raise competition concerns as the companies' market shares were not significant.

GeoSea is part of Belgian dredger DEME, which is jointly owned by Belgian building company CFE and holding company Ackermans & Van Haaren . (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Charlie Dunmore)