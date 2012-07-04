FRANKFURT, July 4 German builder Hochtief
does not expect its major shareholder ACS to
raise its stake in the company to 75 percent, Hochtief's Chief
Executive Frank Stieler told reporters late on Tuesday.
"Currently, ACS has other priorities," Stieler told the ICFW
Frankfurt business journalist club.
"I have no knowledge that there is an intent to raise (the
stake) to 75 percent," Stieler added in remarks set for release
on Wednesday.
By holding three quarters of Hochtief, ACS could tighten the
grip on the company through a domination agreement, enabling it
to exert more control.
As of June 12, ACS held 49.95 percent of Hochtief's
outstanding shares and the Spanish group's voting share in
Hochtief even amounts to 54.37 percent, which includes Hochtief
treasury shares.
Spain's ACS might miss its debt reduction target this year
as earnings from its German affiliate disappoint and asset sales
generate insufficient cash, putting pressure on the company to
divest more.
At the same time, a recession in its Spanish home market
makes it hard to sell assets.
Hochtief and ACS collaborate on a number of projects and
have set up a joint venture to build new power lines in Germany.
Stieler said Hochtief's cooperation with ACS would be expanded.
He also said that Hochtief's Australian unit Leighton
, which in March warned of slow progress on two of its
projects, was "on track".
