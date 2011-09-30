* Leighton unit sells mining assets to BHP
* Deal results in 118.5 mln eur higher profit at Leighton
* Hochtief says will soon update 2011 outlook
FRANKFURT, SEPT 30 German construction group
Hochtief said the sale of mining assets by its
Australian unit Leighton would shore up full-year
results.
Leighton sold several mining projects in Western Australia's
Pilbara region to BHP Billiton for the equivalent of
512 million euros ($699 million), generating a net profit of
118.5 million euros at the subsidiary, Hochtief said on Friday.
"Hochtief is raising its prior guidance for fiscal 2011," it
said.
"Following the successful conclusion of the transaction,
which we are expecting in the coming weeks, Hochtief will
therefore specify its guidance in more precise detail."
Hochtief has previously said 2011 net profit would exceed
the year-earlier level and that full-year pretax earnings would
drop to half the 2010 figure.
The German builder said on Friday that earnings would
continue to depend on the ongoing sale of interests at
Hochtief's Concessions unit.
Hochtief, majority controlled by Spanish construction
company ACS , is under pressure from its debt-laden
parent to unlock value and has put the Concessions unit's
airport holdings on the block.
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Dan Lalor and Helen
Massy-Beresford)