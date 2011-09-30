* Leighton unit sells mining assets to BHP

* Deal results in 118.5 mln eur higher profit at Leighton

* Hochtief says will soon update 2011 outlook (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, SEPT 30 German construction group Hochtief said the sale of mining assets by its Australian unit Leighton would shore up full-year results.

Leighton sold several mining projects in Western Australia's Pilbara region to BHP Billiton for the equivalent of 512 million euros ($699 million), generating a net profit of 118.5 million euros at the subsidiary, Hochtief said on Friday.

"Hochtief is raising its prior guidance for fiscal 2011," it said.

"Following the successful conclusion of the transaction, which we are expecting in the coming weeks, Hochtief will therefore specify its guidance in more precise detail."

Hochtief has previously said 2011 net profit would exceed the year-earlier level and that full-year pretax earnings would drop to half the 2010 figure.

The German builder said on Friday that earnings would continue to depend on the ongoing sale of interests at Hochtief's Concessions unit.

Hochtief, majority controlled by Spanish construction company ACS , is under pressure from its debt-laden parent to unlock value and has put the Concessions unit's airport holdings on the block.