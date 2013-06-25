UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
FRANKFURT, June 25 Spanish builder ACS and Leighton, majority owned by ACS's division Hochtief , have won a contract worth A$1.15 billion ($1.1 billion) to build tunnels and excavate underground stations for Sydney's North West Rail Link.
As part of a strategy overhaul at Hochtief in February, the German company put its services unit up for sale and decided to focus on infrastructure, the company's traditional business.
ACS's unit Dragados and Leighton's divisions Thiess and John Holland won the order, Hochtief said on Tuesday. ($1 = 1.0860 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders