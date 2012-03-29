FRANKFURT, March 29 German builder Hochtief
cut its earnings outlook for the second time in as
many months after its Australian subsidiary Leighton
warned of slow progress at its two biggest projects.
Hochtief, controlled by Spanish builder ACS, said
on Thursday it now expects 2012 profit before tax to be slightly
less than 550 million euros ($731 million) and that 2012 net
profit would come in at just under 180 million euros.
It had previously predicted a pretax profit slightly below
the 2010 record level of 757 million euros and net profit
slightly below 288 million euros.
It reiterated its guidance for new orders, its order
backlog, and sales.
The move comes about an hour after Leighton slashed its
full-year forecast for underlying net profit by a third to
between A$400 million and A$450 million on slow progress at its
two biggest projects, causing Leighton shares to
plunge.
Leighton said costs had increased at its Brisbane Airport
Link road project as it tried to accelerate work, and
construction at its Victoria desalination project had been more
difficult than expected.
Hochtief had just last month scrapped its 2013 profit goal
as weak economic growth hits construction orders in the United
States.
($1 = 0.7525 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Richard Pullin)