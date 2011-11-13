FRANKFURT Nov 14 German builder Hochtief said it may not be able to sell its airports business this year, which would lead to net loss for the year.

"The macroeconomic situation has caused delays in the sale of the airport activities. Hochtief is still in close negotiations and is confident of being able to seal the transaction in the near future," it said in a statement late on Sunday.

In case of a delayed sale, it now predicts a 2011 pretax loss in a low double-digit million euro range and net loss of about 100 million euros ($137 million) for 2011.

Earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) would be about 100 million euros.

It had previously expected its 2011 pretax profit to exceed half the year-earlier figure and consolidated net profit to be above the prior-year level.

Chief Executive Frank Stieler had said in September that Hochtief, majority owned by Spanish peer ACS, was within weeks of shedding its airport unit.

The German builder under pressure from its debt-laden parent to unlock value.

Sources had told Reuters earlier in September that HNA Group, the parent of China's Hainan Airlines, and France's Vinci remained contenders, each with offers of almost 1.5 billion euros.

Hochtief also said on Sunday it now expects its 2012 pretax profit and net profit significantly higher than in 2010, an outlook that includes special items from the sale of interests in Aurelis Real Estate and the sale of airports.

This was in light of an "increasingly uncertain macroeconomic environment", it said.

It had previously anticipated a 2012 pretax profit of about 1 billion euros and net profit of about 500 million.

Hochtief kept its 2013 guidance unchanged, it added.

The company also said it may have to re-appraise the risks for road contracts in Greece and Chile, which may result in additional provisioning. ($1 = 0.728 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)