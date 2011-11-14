FRANKFURT Nov 14 German builder Hochtief
reported third-quarter pretax profit slightly below
consensus after cutting its full-year outlook.
Pretax profit came to 333 million euros ($457.4 million) for
the three months through September, the company said on Monday,
which compares with a 340 million euro average analyst estimate
in a Reuters poll.
Hochtief said late on Sunday it may not be able to sell its
airports business this year, which would lead to net loss for
the year.
Its Australian unit Leighton Holdings, bruised by
heavy losses on its two biggest projects, last week stuck to its
outlook but promised to be more selective in taking on new
projects and keep a closer eye on potential risks.
Hochtief's parent company ACS is due to report
quarterly results later on Monday.
($1 = 0.728 Euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)