FRANKFURT, May 8 Germany's Hochtief, a building and industrial service provider controlled by Spain's ACS, reported a first quarter loss weighed down by problems with two construction projects in Australia.

The pretax loss narrowed to 91 million euros ($118.75 million) in the three months to March, Hochtief said on Tuesday, compared with a loss of 94 million euros estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Problems with an airport link and a desalination plant resulted in first quarter earnings "substantially below target" Hochtief said on Tuesday. Shares are indicated 0.7 percent higher according to premarket indications provided by Lang & Schwarz.

Hochtief is seeking a stable flow of earnings by trying to win multi-year service contracts for buildings and industrial facilities such as power plants, but its risky project business keeps getting in the way and it had to scrap profit goals twice this year.

Chief Executive Frank Stieler's strategy to bank on Asia to fuel 2012 earnings took a hit in March, when its Australian subsidiary Leighton warned of slow progress on two of its projects.

"I must again present you with results that we are not happy with," Chief Executive Frank Stieler said in a statement on Tuesday.

But "with the exception of these two major projects, Leighton's operating business is performing very well," he said.

Stieler confirmed he expects Hochtief to earn "just under" 180 million euros after taxes in 2012.

The company's shares have fallen 31 percent in 12 months, giving it a market cap of 3.4 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Hochtief's Australian unit Leighton earlier on Tuesday confirmed it expects 2012 net profit of $400 million to $450 million.

Spanish builder ACS is due to post first-quarter results before the market opens, and to have a conference call at 1430 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast the Spanish builder's net profit will rise by 6 percent year-on-year.

Competitor Bilfinger plans to release earnings on May 10. ($1 = 0.7663 euros) (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh; Editing by David Cowell)