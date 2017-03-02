FRANKFURT, March 2 German builder Hochtief on Thursday denied it would bid for a possible contract to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.

"Hochtief did not make any statement on the construction of a wall between the USA and Mexico," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"We emphasize that neither HOCHTIEF nor our U.S.-subsidiaries are pursuing plans to tender for this wall," the company said.

In doing so, Hochtief sought to clarify comments made by Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes on Tuesday.

In response to a question about whether Hochtief was interested in building a wall, he said: "No decision is yet known. But we are open for all contracts in the United States."

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said last week it would accept proposals next month for the design of a wall to be built near the U.S.-Mexican frontier, a first step in picking vendors for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.

Fernandez Verdes was speaking after Hochtief, which is majority-owned by Spanish construction group ACS, published 2016 financial results. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by David Evans)