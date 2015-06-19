* Hochtief, Dragados USA win $1.23 bln eur contract
* LA-San Francisco route is biggest U.S. high-speed rail
project
* Hochtief shares rise 2.4 pct
(Adds shares, background)
FRANKFURT, June 19 Hochtief said its
subsidiary Flatiron and joint venture partner Dragados USA had
won a $1.23 billion contract to construct part of the first U.S.
high-speed rail system.
The joint venture will build a 60 mile-plus (97 km) portion
of a new high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and San
Francisco, with construction starting in late 2016 and expected
to take around four years, Hochtief said.
Hochtief shares rose 2.3 percent by 0805 GMT.
The $68 billion project is the United States' largest and
most ambitious plan for high-speed rail. It will eventually
transport passengers between California's two biggest cities in
less than three hours compared with six hours by car.
The United States lags far behind Europe and Asia in
high-speed rail. President Barack Obama planned to make
high-speed rail his signature transportation accomplishment but
most of the country's dozen or so projects have struggled to
gain traction.
California is the furthest along, although funding remains a
major hurdle and the 520-mile LA to San Francisco route isn't
projected to open until 2029. Construction began last year near
the middle of the route in Fresno in the state's Central Valley.
Only about $13.2 billion of the estimated $68 billion needed
has been raised, plus a pledge of proceeds from funds paid by
companies to offset carbon emissions.
