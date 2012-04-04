DHAKA, April 4 The Pakistan Hockey Federation
(PHF) has called off a three-nation international tournament
after India and Malaysia refused to send their teams because of
security concerns.
PHF secretary Asif Bajwa told a news conference on Wednesday
the Indian federations had pulled out of the tournament
scheduled from April 9-13 on the advice of its foreign ministry.
"We are obviously disappointed with this development because
Malaysia had also first confirmed they would take part in the
event and then pulled out two days back," he said.
Security reasons have also prompted Bangladesh soccer league
champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi to withdraw from an Asian
football tournament.
Jamal were due to play Erchim FC (Mongolia), KRL Football
Club (Pakistan) and Taiwan Power Company (Chinese Taipei) in
group A of the AFC President Cup at the Punjab Stadium in Lahore
from May 8-12.
'We have informed the Bangladesh Football Federation through
a letter that we will not go to Pakistan as it is not a very
safe country," Sheikh Jamal president Manzoor Kader told
reporters.
The Pakistan Cricket Board is trying to convince the
Bangladesh board to send the national team for a three-match
one-day international series this month.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)
Please double click on the newslink below:
for all sports stories