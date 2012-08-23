MUMBAI Aug 23 Hindustan Organic Chemicals plans to raise 1 billion rupees ($18.02 million) through one-year bonds at 8.73 percent semi-annual coupon, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

Axis Bank and Trust Capital are the arrangers to the bond sale. ($1 = 55.4800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)