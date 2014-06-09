UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 9 Wuxi Hodgen Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 100 percent stake in Wuxi Zhongke Xinrui System Integration Co Ltd for 210 million yuan ($33.66 million) via cash and share issue
* Says shares to resume trading on June 10
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/bub99v, link.reuters.com/cub99v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2397 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources