OSLO, April 24 Norwegian natural gas shipping firm Hoegh LNG plans to deliver a floating storage and regasification unit to Meridian LNG's planned British import terminal, Hoegh CEO Sveinung Stoehle told Reuters on Friday.

E.ON Global Commodities, the trading arm of German utility E.ON, on Thursday signed a deal to buy up to two million tonnes of regasified LNG per year from Meridian, with a final investment decision expected by mid-2016.

Hoegh said it will also deliver two or three LNG transport vessels to the project. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik)