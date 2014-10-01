Oct 1 Hofseth Biocare Asa

* Says signs LOI (letter of intent) for distribution of Salmon Protein Hydrolysate with Aceto Health Ingredients GmbH

* Says entered into an intention agreement on HBC's protein for distribution in EU and Swiss market.

* Says aim is to sign a formal distribution agreement by the end of 2014