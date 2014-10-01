UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 1 Hofseth Biocare Asa
* Says signs LOI (letter of intent) for distribution of Salmon Protein Hydrolysate with Aceto Health Ingredients GmbH
* Says entered into an intention agreement on HBC's protein for distribution in EU and Swiss market.
* Says aim is to sign a formal distribution agreement by the end of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources