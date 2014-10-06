UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 6 Hofseth Biocare ASA :
* Completes clinical study on salmon protein, showing strong results on treatment of anemia and obesity
* Says results from study is significant and show strong increase in hemoglobin and decreased BMI (Body Mass Index), using HBCs salmon protein hydrolysate
* Says final report on study will be published early 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources