Oct 6 Hofseth Biocare ASA :

* Completes clinical study on salmon protein, showing strong results on treatment of anemia and obesity

* Says results from study is significant and show strong increase in hemoglobin and decreased BMI (Body Mass Index), using HBCs salmon protein hydrolysate

* Says final report on study will be published early 2015