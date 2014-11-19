Nov 19 Hofseth Biocare ASA

* Says is in final negotiations on two agreements of fresh encapsulated salmon oil

* Minimum annual value of contracts is 40 million Norwegian crowns

* The contracts could lead to the first deliveries in Q1 or Q2 2015

* Says has also received confirmation regarding launch in USA under private label from April 2015